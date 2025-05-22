Türkiye mulls population-based security system for several districts

Türkiye mulls population-based security system for several districts

ANKARA
Türkiye mulls population-based security system for several districts

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has worked on a proposal to appoint senior police department heads — known as "first-class police chiefs" — to several densely populated districts across the country as part of efforts to bolster public safety, media has reported.

 

According to daily Milliyet, the AKP is working in coordination with the Interior Ministry on a new security architecture that takes population density as its basis.

The move marks the beginning of a revised approach to district-level policing, particularly in areas facing mounting security challenges.

 

The plan is said to target major urban districts such as Esenyurt in Istanbul, Çankaya in the capital Ankara, Şahinbey in the southeastern province Gaziantep, Osmangazi in the norhwestern city Bursa and Seyhan in Adana in the country’s south — all of which have populations exceeding those of many provinces in Türkiye.

 

Under the proposal, a number of the approximately 500 first-class police chiefs — who had previously been reassigned to central posts within the ministry for various reasons — will be deployed to these high-density districts to coordinate security operations.

 

In Türkiye’s police hierarchy, a first-class police chief ranks just below the national police chief, which constitutes the highest rank, and above second-class chiefs, based on seniority and qualifications.

 

"There is an urgent need to establish a new security model due to the increasing variety, sophistication and complexity of crimes — particularly cyber fraud, which has become a pressing concern in recent years," AKP sources told daily Milliyet.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

    Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

  2. Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

    Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

  3. Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

    Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

  4. Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

    Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

  5. Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

    Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Recommended
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend
Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April

Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap, carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

ECONOMY Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union, raising the stakes in his global trade war.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿