Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments

ANKARA

Parliament’s Plan and Budget Committee discusses a bill setting out rules for the liquidation of 131 investment funds and repayments to affected investors. (AA Photo)

Türkiye aims to complete the liquidation of 49 more investment funds by the weekend, after 43,643 investors received 6.4 billion Turkish Liras in payments last week.

The Communications Directorate announced the target after an Oct. 13 Fund Board meeting chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Ziraat Bank made the payments to investors in funds managed by A1, Bulls and Pardus. The remaining liquidation involves 34.1 billion liras in assets.

Completion would bring cash payments and asset transfers across the three companies’ 66 funds to 40.5 billion liras, covering 45,745 investors.

The board aims to complete interim payments for another 65 funds swiftly once legislation governing the process is enacted, the directorate said.

The nine-article bill, submitted on Oct. 9, was on the agenda of parliament’s Plan and Budget Committee on Oct. 14.

The wider liquidation covers 131 funds run by seven portfolio managers and more than 455,000 investors.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Ersan Aksu, one of the bill’s sponsors, said no Treasury or budget funds would be used.

Payments would come from each fund’s assets and money recovered from those responsible for losses.

The bill would allow interim payments of up to 1 million liras per eligible investor, based on cash paid into the fund minus withdrawals, without inflation adjustment. These would be deducted from final payments.

Investors with less than 1 million liras in net investments could receive that amount in full if sufficient cash is available.

Where cash is insufficient, the Capital Markets Board (SPK) could prioritize those with the lowest net investments.

Where fund assets fall short, final settlement calculations would adjust cash inflows and outflows up to the liquidation date using the average change in consumer and domestic producer price indices.

The bill would also allow the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) to sell assets placed under its trusteeship before trials conclude.

Aksu said the affected funds accounted for 7.7 percent of total fund assets and that the problems posed no systemic risk.

Opposition lawmakers called for closer scrutiny, saying the bill’s impact assessment lacked sufficient information.

Separately, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said measures to contain risks spreading from funds under trading restrictions had limited the impact on the financial system.

In Bangkok on Oct. 14, he outlined increased repo funding, eased borrowing and collateral conditions and accelerated purchases of securities linked to the Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate.

The bank also raised the credit growth cap for small and medium-sized businesses from 4.5 percent to 5 percent.

Karahan said fund outflows had not significantly weakened residents’ preference for lira-denominated assets.