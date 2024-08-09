‘Türkiye may top diabetes rates by 2045’

ANKARA
Türkiye is expected to rank among the top 10 countries for diabetes cases by 2045, with 15 percent of the adult population currently diabetic, according to the data shared by the Turkish Pharmacists Association (TEB).

TEB's statement emphasized that the number of diabetic patients accounts for more than 7 million people in the country, drawing attention to the hazardous outcomes waiting in the future if the diabetes rates continue to increase.

Underlining the possibility of the country becoming one of the top nations for diabetes cases, the statement noted, "As a result, a significant number of people with diabetes in our nation require frequent blood sugar monitoring in order to maintain good health."

However, the country’s social security institution’s (SGK) financial efforts in this matter fail to provide diabetic patients with regular blood sugar monitoring, according to the statement.

“The institution previously paid 0.74 Turkish Liras for the blood glucose testing strips that patients used. As per the new regulation dated Aug. 5, this amount has been revised to 1.04 lira. Similarly, the institution's coverage for needle pen tips [100 pieces] used to administer insulin was raised from 35.30 liras to 49.42 liras,” it said.

"Despite a 40 percent increase in contribution margin on paper, the changes are insufficient to address our patients' persisting complaints," the statement pointed out.

Due to this price difference, diabetes patients may end up paying 4,500 liras for a three-month prescription covering just the glucose testing strips, the statement noted, stressing that this cost could prompt some individuals to cut back on their daily blood sugar checks.

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
