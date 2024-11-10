Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 86th anniversary of his demise

ANKARA

Turks from across the country thronged Anıtkabir, the eternal resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on the 86th anniversary of his passing on Nov. 10, as cities nationwide held solemn commemorative ceremonies to honor the nation's founding leader.

At 9:05 a.m., the exact moment Atatürk passed away, sirens blared across Türkiye as the nation paused in solemn remembrance, with millions standing together in a heartfelt two-minute silence to honor the legacy of their founding leader.

Local media broadcast poignant scenes of citizens pausing in the streets, and drivers stepping out of their vehicles on bridges, all collectively paying tribute to the great leader.

After leading the nation in a four-year War of Independence, proclaiming the republic and serving as the first president, Atatürk passed away on Nov. 10, 1938, in Istanbul following prolonged health issues.

In the capital, Anıtkabir opened to hundreds of thousands of citizens after a formal state ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the morning.

Visitors, many holding Turkish flags, left flowers at the monument and joined in silent tribute.

Families brought children to the tomb to instill Atatürk's memory into future generations, an act to deepen reverence for the leader’s legacy.

Anıtkabir also housed an iconic Atatürk portrait familiar to generations of Turks from school textbooks and classroom walls. Painted by artist Şeref Sonel through a watercolor technique based on a historical photograph of Atatürk, the original portrait entered the Education Ministry’s collection in 2024.

For 15 days, the exhibition will be open at Anıtkabir for all visitors.

Another historic site hosting morning ceremonies was Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, where Atatürk passed away.

After the moment of silence, hundreds, from children to elders braving the rain, waited in a long line to enter the palace, bearing Turkish flags.

Those entering the room where he breathed his last placed flowers at his bedside in homage.

Beyond Türkiye, Atatürk’s birthplace — now a museum in Thessaloniki, Greece — has already welcomed hundreds of visitors. Situated in a city that was once under Ottoman dominion, this historic residence drew 285,000 visitors in 2023, with figures projected to reach 450,000 this year.

Schools traditionally hold a week-long commemoration, encompassing remembrance ceremonies and academic gatherings starting from Nov. 10. However, due to the overlap with the autumn recess, this year's observances were moved to early November.

From Nov. 4 to 8, students and educators nationwide partook in poetry recitals, tributes and events designed to sustain national historical awareness. A statement from the Education Ministry underscored the significance of these gatherings in “projecting the virtues of our esteemed ancestors as illuminating beacons, inspiring the next generations.”