Türkiye maps climate adaptation strategy for olives as drought pressures mount

ANKARA

Türkiye has developed a climate adaptation roadmap for olive cultivation, identifying drought-resistant varieties and guiding farmers on what to plant and where, as climate change increasingly reshapes agricultural production.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said the initiative is based on research conducted by the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM), focusing on improving resilience in one of the country’s most strategic crops.

“Developing drought-tolerant varieties is one of the priority solutions in combating water stress,” Yumaklı said, noting that scientists have identified genes and proteins linked to drought resistance.

"While these results guide our growers in selecting the right varieties for each region, we are leveraging this data to sharpen the focus of our breeding programs,” he added.

The roadmap categorizes registered olive varieties into three groups based on their drought tolerance — high, moderate and sensitive — allowing producers to make more informed decisions depending on regional climate conditions.

The move comes as Türkiye faces increasing drought risks driven by rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.

In recent years, below-average precipitation and prolonged dry spells have strained water resources, especially in western and southern agricultural hubs where olive production is concentrated.

Despite these escalating climate pressures, Türkiye has emerged as a major player in global olive production.

In the 2024–2025 season, the country became the world’s leading producer of table olives and ranked second in olive oil output.

According to official data, Türkiye’s olive harvest exceeded 2 million tons during the season, marking a record high. The country is home to more than 200 million olive trees, including over 170 million fruit-bearing ones.