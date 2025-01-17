Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

KONYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized Türkiye's strategic approach to navigating the transformative developments in the Middle East.

"Historic changes are taking place in our region. We are trying to manage them successfully," Erdoğan said at an event in the central city of Konya on Jan. 17.

He highlighted Türkiye's reliance on "strategic wisdom" to guide its role in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

"From Syria to Gaza, we are present in all of our heart geography to stand by the oppressed," Erdoğan said.

His remarks came as Syria faces a transition following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and amid anticipation for the start of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Erdoğan criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for its stance on regional issues. He accused it of failing to grasp the significance of developments in Syria and Gaza and of displaying inadequate leadership.

"Everybody knows what kind of a discourse they have displayed on Syria. They have reached the bottom of their hatred for Syrians," Erdoğan said, accusing the CHP of inaction toward the Damascus administration over the past 13 years.

He also condemned the party's reaction to the Gaza conflict. "When the Israeli attacks started, they blamed the Palestinian resistance and Hamas," he said.

Erdoğan further claimed the CHP lacked an agenda for Türkiye, instead prioritizing "nonsense" over addressing national concerns. "Working requires effort, savings and sacrifice," he added.

Meanwhile, the president reiterated his government’s efforts to tackle inflation and high living costs. He expressed optimism that the second half of the year would bring visible improvements, promising relief to citizens.

"We aim to reduce inflation and prevent unbalanced increases," he said. "Just as we have solved Türkiye's problems for 22 years, we are also the address for the solutions of the current problems. There is no burden we cannot handle."

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye's resilience, citing significant economic growth and its commitment to development programs aimed at increasing employment, production and exports.

"We are one of the rare countries that have achieved significant growth rates," he said. "We ask our nation to be a little more patient. Most of them are gone, a few remain."