Türkiye launches ‘smoke-free’ campaign to curb tobacco use

ANKARA

The Health Ministry has launched a new nationwide campaign under the theme “Smoke-Free Türkiye” as part of its ongoing efforts to combat tobacco addiction, which remains one of the leading preventable causes of death both globally and in Türkiye.

The campaign, introduced in the 16th year of the country's tobacco control efforts, aims to reduce smoking rates and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Backed by a comprehensive action plan for 2024–2028, it focuses on raising awareness, providing support services and protecting especially young people from the harmful effects of tobacco products.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the dangers of tobacco use during a meeting with young people and athletes at the Dolmabahçe working office in Istanbul, marking the anniversary of Türkiye’s anti-tobacco legislation.

Türkiye launched the law aimed at protecting the public from exposure to cigarette smoke on July 19, 2009.

With its implementation, all buildings owned by public and private law individuals, including places of entertainment, are prohibited from having people consume tobacco products in their confined spaces.

“Every year, around 8 million people worldwide die due to tobacco-related illnesses, including 1.3 million non-smokers who are affected by secondhand smoke,” Erdoğan said.

“In Türkiye alone, we lose nearly 100,000 people annually to diseases caused by tobacco.”

He underlined the government’s commitment to building a smoke-free generation.

According to a 2023 study, 34.8 percent of Türkiye’s population aged 15 and over use tobacco products.

“We are reaching out to citizens through 671 smoking cessation clinics, offering free medications and nicotine therapies. More than 3.8 million consultations have been conducted to date, with over 1.5 million people benefiting from treatment,” Erdoğan explained.

He emphasized that the ALO 171 “quitline” offers personalized cessation plans, while nationwide efforts, ranging from public service announcements to social media campaigns and educational activities, are designed to raise awareness and encourage quitting.

Correspondingly, the ministry reported a significant increase in the number of people seeking help to quit smoking.

From May 20 to July 10, during a previous phase of the campaign titled “Quit Smoking, Change Your Life,” outreach teams contacted nearly 189,000 tobacco users.

As a result, more than 168,000 were referred to cessation clinics.

Compared to the same period last year, applications to clinics rose by 85 percent.

To expand accessibility, the ministry also launched on-site counseling services at several government institutions.

Remote services are also available for those unable to attend clinics in person.

As part of the renewed “Smoke-Free Türkiye” vision, authorities plan to further strengthen policy enforcement.