Türkiye launches 2 new frigates into sea

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has launched two more İstif-class frigates, developed under the National Ship Project (MILGEM), marking a significant milestone in its defense capabilities.

“The steadfast protectors of the Blue Homeland have met the sea!” Haluk Görgün, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries, announced in a post on X, sharing a video of the launch.

The TCG İzmir (F-516) and TCG İzmit (F-517), constructed with over 80 percent locally sourced components, are the latest in the series following the TCG İstanbul (F-515), the first Istif-class frigate, which officially joined the Turkish Naval Forces Command in January 2024.

“Following TCG İstanbul, these cutting-edge frigates, equipped with advanced technology and high domestic input, will demonstrate our nation’s strength and determination on the world’s seas,” Görgün emphasized.

With a displacement of 3,000 tons, a length of 113.2 meters, and a width of 14.4 meters, TCG İzmir and TCG İzmit are the second and third frigates of the İstif class, with TCG İçel (F-518) set to complete the series. Both new ships are expected to be delivered to the Turkish Navy between 2026 and 2027, following a 36-month production schedule.

“These frigates, designed with national engineering expertise, will strengthen our independence at sea and elevate our defense capabilities to new heights,” Görgün stated.

Meanwhile, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraoğlu stated that the country's first indigenous and nationally developed civil surveillance radar system, MGR, has successfully passed continuity tests initiated prior to its operational deployment.

He remarked, "Following its integration with air traffic control systems, we anticipate commissioning it within the first quarter of this year."

The minister highlighted the substantial contribution MGR will make to managing the high-density air traffic within Turkish airspace.