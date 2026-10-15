Türkiye, Italy seek to expand archaeological cooperation

DENİZLİ

The Göbeklitepe show at Rome’s Colosseum draws 6 million visitors.

Türkiye and Italy are seeking to expand archaeological cooperation through joint excavations, conservation projects and exhibitions, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Oct. 14 at the opening of the 17th Symposium of Italian Archaeological Missions in the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli.





Noting that Italian excavations at Hierapolis began 70 years ago, Ersoy said scientists from Pamukkale University were also contributing to the work under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy to the Future Project.



Archaeology today extends beyond uncovering ancient structures to include conservation, restoration, visitor management, museum work and scientific research, Ersoy said, stressing the importance of preserving archaeological sites for future generations.



Türkiye has expanded archaeological research in recent years while strengthening cooperation between Turkish and foreign research teams, he said. Italian scientists are working at sites including Aslantepe, Hierapolis, Uşaklı Höyük, Karkamış Höyük and Yumuktepe, with Turkish academics participating in the excavations.



Denizli is also home to ongoing research at ancient sites including Laodicea, Hierapolis, Tripolis, Kolossai and Attouda. Conservation and visitor-management projects are being carried out alongside excavations, Ersoy said.





Ersoy highlighted cultural initiatives between the two countries, including the exhibition “Göbeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place” at Rome’s Colosseum, which attracted approximately six million visitors.



A subsequent exhibition, “Troy and Rome: Myths, Legends and Stories of the Ancient Mediterranean,” features 221 artifacts from Turkish museums and explores the historical and mythological connections between the two civilizations.





Plans are also underway to develop scientific and cultural cooperation between the ancient city of Ephesus and the Pompeii Archaeological Park. A joint project at the ancient city of Elaiussa Sebaste in Mersin, in cooperation with Italy’s Central Institute for Archaeology, is targeted for launch in 2027.





Turkish and Italian specialists are also collaborating on cultural heritage conservation in Cappadocia, particularly the preservation of wall paintings.





Ersoy said the return of cultural artifacts seized in Italy demonstrated the countries’ cooperation in combating illicit trafficking.





A concert featuring Italian violinist Riccardo Zamuner and the İzmir State Symphony Orchestra, scheduled to take place at Hierapolis’ ancient theater following the ceremony, was canceled due to rain.