Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed an appointment decree for Türkiye’s ambassadors. Nine ambassadors are withdrawn back to the headquarters, according to the Official Gazette published on Dec. 31.

Türkiye’s Ambassador in the Netherlands Şaban Dişli will return to Ankara, while the general director of the Foreign Ministry responsible for Syrian affairs Selçuk Ünal will replace him in the Hauge.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Brazil Murat Yavuz Ateş, Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz, Ambassador to the Vatican Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador to Tajikistan Emre Zeki Karagöl, Ambassador to Montenegro Songül Ozan,

Ambassador to Romania Füsun Aramaz, Ambassador to Ivory Coast Havva Yonca Gündüz Özçeri and Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan were reappointed back to the headquarters.

Halil İbrahim Akça is appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Brazil, Mete Yağlı to Somalia, Head of the Strategic Research Center Ufuk Ulutaş to the Vatican Embassy, Umut Acar to Tajikistan, Barış Kalkavan to Montenegro, Özgür Kıvanç Altan to Romania, Deniz Erdoğan Barım to the Ivory Coast and Ramis Şen to Bangladesh.

