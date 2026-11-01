Türkiye implements social media age restrictions for minors

Türkiye implements social media age restrictions for minors

ANKARA
Türkiye implements social media age restrictions for minors

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Türkiye has begun enforcing a ban on social media accounts for children under 15, requiring users to verify their age through e-Devlet, the Turkish e-government gateway.

The regulation, which entered into force on Nov. 1, introduces different requirements for three age groups. However, existing accounts will not be subject to immediate mass suspensions, as platforms have until March 31, 2027, to complete age verification for current users.

Under the new rules, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating new social media accounts. Those who already have accounts will be subject to age checks during the transition period. Platforms suspecting that an account belongs to a child below the age threshold may temporarily suspend it and request verification through e-Devlet. Accounts confirmed to belong to under-15s will be closed.

Teens aged 15 to 18 can still join social platforms, but under tighter controls. Accounts will automatically default to private, DMs will be restricted to followed users, follower lists will stay hidden and read receipts will be turned off. The age group will also face restrictions on certain features, including livestreaming and continuous scrolling through short-form videos such as Instagram Reels. They will not be served personalized advertisements.

Adults aged 18 and older must also verify their age via e-Devlet when creating new accounts, while existing users have until March 31, 2027, to complete verification.

The verification system is designed to prevent social media companies from accessing users’ personal identification details. Instead of receiving names, surnames or Turkish identification numbers, platforms will only be provided with a digital code confirming whether a user has reached the age of 18.

Social media companies will be responsible for monitoring accounts and implementing age verification, rather than the government directly overseeing individual users. Platforms will be able to use artificial intelligence-assisted technologies and other methods to estimate users’ ages. These may include examining account activity, shared content, interactions and visual indicators. However, the regulation does not mandate the use of any particular AI technology.

Authorities have also provided an appeal mechanism for users whose accounts are mistakenly suspended or closed following incorrect age assessments. Appeals cannot be evaluated solely by automated systems; human review will also be required.

Users have also been warned about potential phishing attempts exploiting the new verification requirements. They are advised not to click on age-verification links sent through text messages, emails or social media, and not to share their e-Devlet passwords or SMS verification codes.

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