Antalya Culture Road Festival kicks off

ANTALYA

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Türkiye’s Culture Road Festival has burst to life in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, bringing over 440 events and performances across 40-plus venues for an action-packed nine-day celebration.

The opening ceremony of the Antalya Culture Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was held at the Haşim İşçan Cultural Center on Oct. 31, with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and lawmakers in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ersoy said the festival had expanded to 26 cities this year and would reach 32 provinces next year.

“We have created a brand for our country and continue to expand it. This cultural and artistic atmosphere, which lasts for approximately eight months, will continue to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, support domestic tourism and strengthen local economies,” he said.

The Antalya program includes more than 10 concerts, over 30 exhibitions and installations, nearly 30 workshops, as well as guided tours and photography events. Konyaaltı Beach Park will host the main concert stage, featuring performances by Turkish artists including Simge, Poizi, Sefo, Gökhan Türkmen, Ebru Yaşar, Demet Akalın and Hakan Altun.

The festival will also present major stage productions, including “Anna Karenina,” “Carmina Burana” and the opera “Attila.”

Among the exhibitions, “Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire” will showcase religious artifacts, Kaaba coverings and copies of the Quran, while the “Living Heritage Antalya” exhibition will highlight traditional Turkish crafts such as filigree, glasswork, woodwork, carpet weaving, pottery, tile-making, felt-making, marbling, illumination and miniature painting.

The “Three Painters” exhibition will bring together works from Mustafa Taviloğlu’s collection, featuring artists Alaeddin Aksoy, Mehmet Güleryüz and Komet.

Gastronomy will also be a major part of the program, with 85 food destinations selected to showcase the region’s culinary traditions. Chef Mehmet Akdağ will host the gastronomy program, which includes routes covering Antalya, Korkuteli, Elmalı, Gömbe, Finike, Beycik, Kaş, Manavgat and Alanya.

Ersoy also outlined the ministry’s cultural heritage investments in Antalya, saying that 26 archaeological sites were currently undergoing work under the Heritage for the Future project. More than 1.06 billion Turkish liras was allocated for excavations and minor restoration works in the city between 2024 and 2026, he said.

He added that 24 projects and 101 implementation works had been completed between 2018 and 2026, while nine projects and nine implementation works were ongoing.

HH Major convention center planned after COP31

Ersoy also announced plans to establish one of Türkiye’s largest exhibition, convention and events centers at Antalya’s EXPO site following COP31, which will be held in the city from Nov. 9 to 20.

The project will be developed under the umbrella of the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), through a new structure comprising industry professionals, he said.

“By creating a world-class center for congress and exhibition tourism, which Antalya needs, we will also bring greater activity to the winter and spring seasons,” Ersoy said.

He added that the project would contribute to the city’s social, cultural and artistic life while strengthening Antalya’s tourism sector.

Ersoy also reiterated the government’s goal of spreading tourism throughout the year and across all 81 provinces, saying that market diversification and sustainable tourism development were essential to building a sector more resilient to crises.