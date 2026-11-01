Türkiye expands share in million-dollar Indian wedding market

Türkiye expands share in million-dollar Indian wedding market

ANTALYA
Türkiye expands share in million-dollar Indian wedding market

Türkiye is increasing its share of the lucrative Indian wedding tourism market, supported by its strong tourism infrastructure, luxury hotels and extensive international flight connections, according to industry representatives.

Bünyat Özpak, co-founder of the International MICE & Wedding Forum (IMWF), said Türkiye has significant potential in both wedding and events tourism and remains one of the most competitive destinations in the global meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

He highlighted Türkiye’s competitive advantages, including its infrastructure, international air connectivity, luxury accommodation capacity and major investments in tourism facilities.

Özpak said the number of wedding events organized in Türkiye by Indians living in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East has been increasing.

He added that 2026 met expectations for both wedding and meeting tourism, with the country hosting several high-potential projects from these markets.

He also noted that the 9th International Wedding, Congress and Meeting Tourism Forum (IMWF 2026), held in Türkiye’s Aydın province, brought together travel agencies, hotel executives and industry representatives from around the world.

According to Özpak, the forum enabled international companies, hotels and airline representatives to establish new business connections and strengthened Türkiye’s promotional efforts in the global tourism industry. He said such events play an important role in fostering cooperation and generating new business opportunities.

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