Turks spend $8.2 billion on overseas travel in nine months

Özge Esen- ISTANBUL

Travel spending by Turkish citizens abroad reached $8.23 billion in the first nine months of 2026, while the number of outbound travelers rose significantly, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

During the July-September period, the number of Turkish tourists traveling abroad increased 24.2 percent year-on-year to 4.2 million, while their spending on overseas trips climbed 22.6 percent to $3.04 billion. Average spending per traveler stood at $723.

In the first nine months of the year, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad rose 18.4 percent from a year earlier to 10.57 million. Total travel expenditures increased 7 percent to $8.23 billion, up from $7.69 billion in the same period of 2025.

Food and beverage spending recorded the largest increase in absolute terms, rising 19.6 percent year-on-year to $1.77 billion. Accommodation expenditures increased 17.5 percent to $1.70 billion during the period.

Transportation spending abroad was among the fastest-growing categories, surging 72.7 percent to $433 million from about $251 million a year earlier. Spending on sports, education and cultural activities posted the strongest percentage increase, jumping 236.6 percent to nearly $165 million.

Spending on souvenirs rose 5.8 percent to $567 million, while expenditures on clothing and footwear declined 29.6 percent to $507 million.

According to travel industry representatives, visa-free destinations account for about 60 percent of tour sales, while destinations requiring visas make up the remaining 40 percent.

Data from Coral Travel showed strong demand for Spain’s Andalusia region, the Swiss Alps via the Bernina Express, Scandinavia, the Norwegian fjords and Italy.

Interest in long-haul destinations also increased, with demand for Japan rising 70 percent and South Korea increasing 50 percent compared with last year.

According to Prontotour, the most popular destinations in the first weeks of early bookings for the 2027 season were Italy, Spain, Central Europe, Egypt and Japan. Demand for visa-free Morocco increased 180 percent year-on-year, making it one of the standout destinations among Turkish travelers.