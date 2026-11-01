Turks spend $8.2 billion on overseas travel in nine months

Turks spend $8.2 billion on overseas travel in nine months

Özge Esen- ISTANBUL
Turks spend $8.2 billion on overseas travel in nine months

Travel spending by Turkish citizens abroad reached $8.23 billion in the first nine months of 2026, while the number of outbound travelers rose significantly, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

During the July-September period, the number of Turkish tourists traveling abroad increased 24.2 percent year-on-year to 4.2 million, while their spending on overseas trips climbed 22.6 percent to $3.04 billion. Average spending per traveler stood at $723.

In the first nine months of the year, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad rose 18.4 percent from a year earlier to 10.57 million. Total travel expenditures increased 7 percent to $8.23 billion, up from $7.69 billion in the same period of 2025.

Food and beverage spending recorded the largest increase in absolute terms, rising 19.6 percent year-on-year to $1.77 billion. Accommodation expenditures increased 17.5 percent to $1.70 billion during the period.

Transportation spending abroad was among the fastest-growing categories, surging 72.7 percent to $433 million from about $251 million a year earlier. Spending on sports, education and cultural activities posted the strongest percentage increase, jumping 236.6 percent to nearly $165 million.

Spending on souvenirs rose 5.8 percent to $567 million, while expenditures on clothing and footwear declined 29.6 percent to $507 million.

According to travel industry representatives, visa-free destinations account for about 60 percent of tour sales, while destinations requiring visas make up the remaining 40 percent.

Data from Coral Travel showed strong demand for Spain’s Andalusia region, the Swiss Alps via the Bernina Express, Scandinavia, the Norwegian fjords and Italy.

Interest in long-haul destinations also increased, with demand for Japan rising 70 percent and South Korea increasing 50 percent compared with last year.

According to Prontotour, the most popular destinations in the first weeks of early bookings for the 2027 season were Italy, Spain, Central Europe, Egypt and Japan. Demand for visa-free Morocco increased 180 percent year-on-year, making it one of the standout destinations among Turkish travelers.

Tourism, Türkiye, TUIK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments
Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy
Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October
Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact

Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact
Bangladesh garment workers clash with police

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police
Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months
Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models

Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿