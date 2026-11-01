FBI says North Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance

FBI says North Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance

NEW YORK
FBI says North Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance

Getty Images

The FBI has accused North Korea of stealing more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in what is thought to be the biggest-ever crypto heist.

Its statement came as Binance offered reassurances it was covering the losses from the hacking attack, saying it has used company funds to buy tokens to replenish 90 percent of what was stolen.

News of the cyberattack caused the prices of most major cryptocurrencies to fall sharply on Oct. 30.

The FBI confirmed earlier suspicions from private investigators and analysts that a North Korea-affiliated group called TraderTraitor was behind the hack.

TraderTraitor is the same group blamed for a $1.5 billion theft from the Bybit platform in February last year.

The FBI added that it had observed “TraderTraitor actors” converting stolen assets into Ethereum, and expected those assets to be laundered further by converting them using decentralized finance and instant swap services.

It said it was urging private sector entities “to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets.”

Binance said on Oct. 31 it has set aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses in the hack.

Binance suspended user withdrawals after the hack, but said in its latest update they were on track to resume yesterday.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments
Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy
Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October
Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact

Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact
Bangladesh garment workers clash with police

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police
Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months
Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models

Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿