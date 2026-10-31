Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

ANKARA
Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

 

Turkish defense company Havelsan has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria to explore joint technology projects, the company announced on Oct. 30.

The agreement was signed at the Africa International Defence Exhibition in Lagos, held on Oct. 26-29.

It covers command-and-control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, as well as simulation and training technologies. Other areas include unmanned and autonomous systems, information and communication technologies, integrated security and cybersecurity.

The two sides plan to assess potential joint projects and identify areas for long-term cooperation in defense and technology.

Havelsan said it aims to share its technical expertise with Nigerian partners to support the development of defense capabilities.

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