Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade

ANKARA

Türkiye and Uzbekistan have signed agreements to expand trade and investment as they seek to raise annual bilateral trade to $5 billion from about $3.1 billion in 2025.

The two countries signed five agreements on trade, social security and business cooperation in Ankara on Oct. 29, following talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ahead of the Organization of Turkic States summit.

A protocol expanding their preferential trade agreement will add more products to tariff concession lists. It will enter into force once both countries complete domestic approval procedures, the Turkish Trade Ministry said.

The presidents also agreed to establish a high-level business council to promote joint trade and investment projects and strengthen cooperation between public institutions and companies. The council will support a medium-term target of $10 billion in bilateral trade, the ministry said.

A separate customs protocol provides for advance electronic data sharing on goods and vehicles to speed up border procedures.

Türkiye is Uzbekistan’s fourth-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade reached $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, including $1.5 billion in Turkish exports and $917.4 million in imports, according to figures compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Machinery led Turkish exports to Uzbekistan last year, while copper and copper products were the largest import category.

Turkish contractors have undertaken 333 projects in Uzbekistan worth more than $9.5 billion.

Uzbek visitor arrivals in Türkiye reached 649,719 in 2025, more than double the 272,604 recorded in 2021.