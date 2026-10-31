KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end

ANKARA

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is preparing the P1 prototype of its KAAN fighter jet for a first flight targeted before the end of the year.

General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said at the Teknofest aerospace and technology festival in Şanlıurfa on Oct. 2 that P1 had completed system checks and low-speed taxi tests.

High-speed taxi trials would follow further ground testing, he said, with the flight schedule dependent on testing proceeding without setbacks or delays.

Work is continuing on the P2 prototype alongside P1. TUSAŞ plans to build six prototypes for the development program, with initial deliveries to the Turkish Air Force targeted from late 2028.

The earlier P0 aircraft made KAAN’s first flight on Feb. 21, 2024, staying airborne for 13 minutes and reaching an altitude of 8,000 feet.

Its second flight, on May 6 that year, lasted 14 minutes and reached 10,000 feet. Both flights reached a speed of 230 knots.