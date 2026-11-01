Türkiye’s fiber network expands as infrastructure investments rise

ANKARA

Türkiye’s total fiber-optic network length increased by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 720,012 kilometers in the second quarter of 2026, driven by 82,000 kilometers of new fiber infrastructure investments made by telecommunications operators over the past year.

As of June 2026, 206 operators had been authorized in the field of infrastructure operation to promote infrastructure-based competition in the electronic communications sector. Their investments expanded the country’s fiber network to more than 720,000 kilometers.

In the fixed broadband market, the share of DSL services fell to 37.8 percent in the second quarter of 2026 from 46.4 percent a year earlier. Cable internet’s market share remained stable at 7.1 percent during the same period. The incumbent operator’s share of the fixed broadband market stood at 53.1 percent in June 2026.

Following the completion of 5G licensing procedures in 2025, 5G services became available in all 81 provinces on April 1, 2026.

As of June, Türkiye had 87 million mobile subscribers, while the number of active 5G users approached 44.3 million. Including machine-to-machine communications, the total mobile subscriber base reached 102.2 million.

Mobile broadband subscriptions rose 4 percent year-on-year to 79.7 million in June 2026, up from 76.6 million a year earlier. Total broadband subscriptions increased 3.5 percent over the same period to 100.8 million. Broadband penetration reached 117.1 percent in Türkiye, compared with 176.4 percent across OECD countries as of June 2024.

The report also showed that, as of September, about 60 percent of nearly 12,000 firms operating in technology development zones were active in the ICT sector. In addition, 22 percent of the country’s 1,368 R&D centers operated in the same field.