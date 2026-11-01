‘General Hospital’ wins 19th drama trophy at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES

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Scott Clifton of “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Tamara Tunie of “Beyond the Gates” won lead acting honors at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmys on Oct. 29 night, with “General Hospital” honored as outstanding drama series for a record 19th time overall and sixth in a row.



Clifton plays Liam Spencer on the CBS show. It’s his second lead actor trophy, having won in 2017, to go with previous wins as younger actor and supporting actor that made him the first male actor to sweep all three categories.



He beat out a heavyweight field of veterans Eric Braeden, Steve Burton, Thorsten Kaye and Christian Jules LeBlanc.



Tunie plays strong-willed matriarch Anita Dupree on “Beyond the Gates,” which debuted on CBS last year featuring the first primarily Black cast since “Generations” in the 1990s and the first new network soap since 1999.

Along with its outstanding drama series award, ABC’s “General Hospital” also earned trophies for writing and guest performance in a daytime drama for Jeff Kober.



Roger Howarth and Beth Maitland of “The Young and the Restless” swept the supporting acting categories, with both winning decades after their first triumphs.



Howarth currently plays Matt Clark on the CBS soap. He first won in 1994 in the younger actor category for his breakout role as Todd Manning on “One Life to Live.”



Maitland was honored for playing Traci Abbott, a role she originated in 1982 — the year of her first supporting actress win — and has played off and on ever since.



Genie Francis, who began her role on “General Hospital” at age 14 in 1977, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her actor-director husband, Jonathan Frakes.



Tracee Ellis Ross won in the travel and adventure category for her Roku show “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.”



Ambyr Michelle of CBS’ “Beyond the Gates” won for emerging talent in a daytime drama, the second year the award was handed out.



Directing honors went to Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.”



Giada De Laurentiis won as non-daily daytime personality for “Giada in the Kitchen.” The trophy for daytime personality daily went to Star Jones and Corey Jovan for Fox’s “Divorce Court.”



Ina Garten was a two-time winner for culinary host and culinary instructional series for “Be My Guest” on Food Network.



The ceremony held at the Hollywood Palladium was streamed live for the second straight year after airing on CBS for five consecutive years.