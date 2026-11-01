Coach brings skiing to schoolyards in eastern Türkiye

ERZİNCAN

AA Photo

A ski coach has introduced nearly 400 children from seven schools in Türkiye’s eastern province of Erzincan to skiing on a portable schoolyard track, aiming to build interest in the sport and develop future national athletes.

Canser Atila visits schools in a vehicle bearing the name of Mount Ergan and decorated with images promoting the mountain and outdoor sports, setting up a special tent track for students to try skiing.

The visits form part of a provincial campaign to teach skiing to all. His visits include primary schools and schools serving children with special educational needs.

“We designed a vehicle with images and information about Mount Ergan and outdoor sports. This helps attract the children’s attention,” Atila said.

He said the school visits allowed children and athletes to keep skiing in summer. “Our main aim is to make children love skiing and train some of them to become national athletes in the future,” he said.

Student Nisa Su Doğanay said she was happy to fulfill her dream of skiing. Aras Bulut Dinç thanked those who organized the project and said trying the sport had given him an enjoyable day.

The Provincial Youth and Sports Directorate’s “Let Everyone Learn to Ski” project also runs at Ergan Mountain Ski Center in winter. The school visits are planned to continue until winter, giving children who have never skied an introduction to winter sports during the warmer months.