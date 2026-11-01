Israel ready for renewed Iran conflict: Report

JERUSALEM

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Israel has completed preparations for renewed fighting with Iran, but no decision to resume attacks has been made, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Oct. 31 as diplomatic contacts continued.

The Israeli military has finalized offensive and defensive preparations, while U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper has presented President Donald Trump with options for further strikes, according to the newspaper, cited by Anadolu Agency.

Citing unnamed political sources, the newspaper said the decision rests with Trump as he weighs an agreement with Tehran against renewed attacks coordinated with Israel. Israeli political and military leaders do not control whether another round of fighting begins, the report said.

Preparations have moved beyond planning. The Israeli air force has repeatedly flown dozens of fighter jets and refueling aircraft through Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran’s borders to rehearse potential attack routes, according to the newspaper.

Cooper presented the military options at a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. The newspaper said no decision to resume combat emerged from the meeting.

Citing media reports, it said 10 U.S. military transport aircraft had arrived at Israeli air bases in recent days, delivering equipment as Washington reinforced its forces in the region and prepared for possible military operations.

The unnamed sources questioned whether Washington had clear strategic objectives for another operation. Strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile systems and other military capabilities would not necessarily bring down its government or change its policies, they said.

The sources suggested Washington could use the threat of force to secure an agreement on more favorable terms. They said any settlement failing to address Israeli concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, missile systems and armament would leave unresolved the threats Israel says it faces.

Another round of fighting could spread to Lebanon if Hezbollah joined, as it had previously, the sources said. Such an escalation could prolong the conflict and put further pressure on Israeli air defenses and stocks of interceptor missiles.

Alongside the military preparations, the newspaper cited reports of progress in indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran through Qatari mediation, aimed at opening direct negotiations.

Those talks would cover Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and economic incentives for Tehran, with China and Russia potentially acting as guarantors of an agreement, according to the report.

The newspaper argued Israel’s challenge was to ensure any military action served its long-term security interests, with clear objectives, intended outcomes and conditions for ending hostilities.

The war began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. An April ceasefire halted the fighting before hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as negotiations stalled.