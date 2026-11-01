Consumer prices in Istanbul rises 2.47 percent

Consumer prices in Istanbul rises 2.47 percent

ISTANBUL
Consumer prices in Istanbul rises 2.47 percent

Istanbul’s consumer prices increased by 2.47 percent month-on-month in October, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), which publishes the Istanbul Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of retail price movements in the city.

The monthly inflation rate accelerated from 2.11 percent in September.

Among the main expenditure groups, the largest monthly increase was recorded in clothing and footwear, where prices rose 10.60 percent. This was followed by recreation and culture with a 5.32 percent increase and communication with a 5.05 percent rise.

Prices also increased by 2.58 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, 2.24 percent in housing, 1.87 percent in restaurants and hotels, and 0.45 percent in transportation.

On an annual basis, Istanbul’s consumer inflation slowed to 32.47 percent in October, down from 33.55 percent in September.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the official inflation data on Nov. 3.

Economists surveyed in state-run Anadolu Agency Finans expect Türkiye’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to increase by 2.2 percent in October.

Based on the average forecast, annual inflation is expected to ease to 29.28 percent in October from 29.73 percent in September.

ITO,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments
Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy
Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI falls in October
Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact

Ryanair quarterly profit falls on Mideast war impact
Bangladesh garment workers clash with police

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police
Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months
Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models

Volkswagen may weigh Türkiye assembly plan for China-built models
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿