Türkiye hosts Polish president for two-day visit

Türkiye hosts Polish president for two-day visit

ANKARA
Türkiye hosts Polish president for two-day visit

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit during which he is expected to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Nawrocki was visiting Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation on June 23-24.

The talks are expected to review Türkiye-Poland relations in all aspects and focus on steps to further strengthen existing cooperation, Duran said.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on current regional and global developments.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler welcomed Nawrocki at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport.

The visit comes as Türkiye prepares to host a series of high-level diplomatic meetings, including the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

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