Türkiye hosts first round of technical talks between Ethiopia, Somalia

ANKARA

Türkiye hosted the first round of technical negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia under the Ankara Declaration on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings in Ankara with the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia, who were in the capital Ankara for the negotiations.

In his remarks, Fidan emphasized the critical importance of regional ownership and cooperation in an increasingly polarized world. He also underscored that the success of these technical negotiations is more crucial than ever.

He highlighted that this process presents an historic opportunity to reshape the future of the Horn of Africa and transform challenges into opportunities. He also stressed that ensuring the region’s stability and prosperity is imperative and that the steps taken within this process will serve as an example for other nations.

Fidan noted that the Ankara Declaration represents a political vision for the entire continent, promising to bring prosperity and stability beyond its immediate routes. Comparing it to the Development Road project, he described it as a similarly comprehensive strategic initiative.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to actively facilitate, support and play a role in implementing this process moving forward.

During the technical negotiations, discussions focused on Türkiye’s role in connectivity projects, with examples from initiatives such as the Middle Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Development Road initiative.

The participants also exchanged views on customs regulations, port projects and the positive impact of transportation corridors on development, as well as international standards in these areas.

The first round of technical negotiations was conducted in a positive atmosphere.

Comprehensive discussions were held on implementing the vision set out in the Ankara Declaration, enhancing economic cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia, potential elements of a framework agreement, and the next steps in the process.

Türkiye views this process, initiated on the principles established in the Ankara Declaration, not only as a means to strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and Somalia but also as the foundation for a broader regional development initiative.

At the conclusion of the first round of negotiations, the three countries adopted a joint statement. The parties agreed that the second round of technical negotiations will be held in March, once again facilitated by Türkiye.

The meeting included delegations led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar.

The statement noted that through the Ankara Declaration, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with the facilitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had outlined "a vision paving the way for a more prosperous and stable future."

It was also emphasized that during the day’s technical negotiations, both delegations demonstrated their commitment to the letter and spirit of the Ankara Declaration.