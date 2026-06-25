Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

ANKARA
Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi on June 25 announced that over 3.6 million foreign nationals currently have legal residence status in Türkiye, including 2.2 million Syrians under temporary protection.

In a written statement, Çiftçi said a total of 1.4 million Syrians “voluntarily, safely and with dignity” returned to their country between 2016 and 2026.

Following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, millions of Syrians fled their homes, triggering a large-scale migration wave toward Europe, while neighboring Türkiye became the country hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees.

The number of returnees has increased since the fall of the long-rime ruler Bashar al-Assad’s regime at the end of 2024.

The minister also underscored Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat irregular migration and migrant smuggling across its borders, in urban centers and throughout the country’s maritime jurisdiction areas.

“We have completed 1,329 kilometers of border security walls and are continuing construction on an additional 110-kilometer section to strengthen border protection,” Çiftçi said.

He noted that Türkiye’s borders are monitored around the clock through a comprehensive security network comprising electro-optical surveillance towers, thermal imaging cameras, observation posts, mobile monitoring vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Highlighting maritime security measures, Çiftçi added that the Turkish Coast Guard Command safeguards the country’s 4,500-kilometer coastline with a fleet of 323 maritime assets and 23 aircraft.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

    Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

  2. Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

    Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

  3. Yener reelected as head of top audit court

    Yener reelected as head of top audit court

  4. Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

    Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

  5. France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily

    France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
Yener reelected as head of top audit court

Yener reelected as head of top audit court
Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable

Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable
Cardiovascular diseases top causes of death in Türkiye: Data

Cardiovascular diseases top causes of death in Türkiye: Data
Özel, allies to seek legal path for new CHP convention

Özel, allies to seek legal path for new CHP convention
Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran

Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran
WORLD Swedish govt to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Sweden's government said on June 25 that it was taking a direct majority stake in a company planning to build three small modular reactors (SMRs), the country's first new nuclear reactors in half a century.
ECONOMY Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.

SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

﻿