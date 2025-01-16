Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials have welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that it will pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on X, Erdoğan said Türkiye had consistently supported Palestinians in their struggle against oppression.

"As Türkiye, we have never left our Palestinian brothers and sisters alone in their fight against oppression and oppressors, not even for a moment," he wrote.

The president vowed to continue mobilizing resources to aid Gaza’s recovery following the devastating conflict.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed his sentiments, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Palestine. Fidan discussed the agreement with Hamas officials in a phone call, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian aid delivery and sustained efforts toward peace.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts in securing the deal.

"Lasting peace and stability in the Middle East depend on achieving peace in Palestine and ending the injustices faced by the Palestinian people," the ministry said, calling for immediate negotiations to establish a sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders.

"Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also welcomed the agreement. Yılmaz expressed hope for its sustainability, emphasizing Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Gaza’s recovery and the broader Palestinian cause.

"We will mobilize all our resources to ensure that Gaza rises again and that the humanitarian aid needed by the oppressed Palestinian people is delivered adequately and without interruption," Yılmaz said.

"A fair two-state political solution is essential for the peace and prosperity of our region. The alliance of humanity showed by people from different countries and diverse identities throughout this process will never be forgotten."

Ankara will continue to defend the Palestinian cause and stand by Palestinians "until a lasting political solution is achieved."

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel described the ceasefire as significant but insufficient.

"Steps must be taken immediately to achieve a two-state solution in Palestine," he posted on X. “In addition, those who leveled Palestine with the ground, slaughtered tens of thousands of people, displaced people from their homes and stole their hopes must be held accountable.”

The ceasefire brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators is set to take effect on Jan. 19, according to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The deal comes amid international calls for an end to hostilities and a renewed focus on peace negotiations in the region.