Türkiye hails Syria's 'remarkable progress' despite challenges

WASHINGTON

Türkiye's U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız on Thursday commended Syria's "remarkable progress" since December, while stressing that Israeli policies are driving regional instability.

"The Syrian government has made remarkable progress since last December, despite the scale of challenges. Rehabilitation projects in infrastructure are already underway, and access to electricity in the country has improved," Yıldız told the U.N. Security Council during a session on Syria.

He noted that the reconstruction process would speed up once all natural resources are under Syrian government control for the benefit of all Syrian people.

Yıldız highlighted the value of Syria's growing ties with the international community.

"We are encouraged to observe that Syria's engagement with the international community is advancing on a steady and constructive path. Participation of the Syrian president in the U.N. General Assembly during high-level weeks will be of enormous importance in reinforcing this engagement," he said.

Türkiye supports lifting all sanctions to aid Syria's rebuilding, Yıldız added.

"The new period in Syria requires sustained efforts to ensure peace and stability on the basis of its territorial integrity and unity," he stated, adding that stability is crucial to averting broader security threats.

"It is also essential for Israel to reconsider its policy of aggression, of keeping Syria weak and fragmented, and recognize that serious stability also serves the security of all in the region," Yıldız said.

He referenced the March 10 agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying the SDF has taken steps toward a unified future for Syria but needs to move faster.

"Ideas and initiatives that carry the risk of fragmentation are not acceptable," he emphasized.

The agreement, announced by the Syrian presidency, integrates the SDF into state institutions and reaffirms territorial unity, rejecting division.

The SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group.

Syria's government has ramped up security measures since Bashar al-Assad's ouster last year after 24 years in power.Assad fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath regime that ruled since 1963.

A transitional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa formed in January 2025.Israel has conducted strikes on Syrian military targets since then and expanded its hold on the Golan Heights by entering the demilitarized zone.

Negotiations between Israel and Syria are ongoing to stop the attacks and secure a border deal, with potential results by year's end.

Syrian foreign minister meets US officials in Washington

U.S. Treasury and State Department officials met Thursday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Washington, the Treasury departmnent announced.

“Treasury is working with Syria to responsibly and safely reconnect its economy to the global financial system while combating the financing of terrorism,” it posted on X.

Attendees included U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, senior Treasury officials, Qutaiba Idlbi, director of American affairs at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, and others in al-Shibani's delegation.

The trip is the first by a Syrian foreign minister to the U.S. in over 25 years.

Al-Shibani also discussed permanently ending the Caesar sanctions with U.S. senators.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said she led a bipartisan meeting with al-Shibani and Barrack, joined by Sens.

Roger Wicker, Chris Coons, Joni Ernst, Jacky Rosen, Markwayne Mullin, Richard Blumenthal and Andy Kim.The group shared a "common interest between the United States and Syria in a stable, economically prosperous Syria and the importance of Syria’s future for regional stability," according to a statement.

Sanctions are blocking vital investments in Syria's economy, participants noted.

“Syria’s economy is in crisis, and its authorities need financial resources to maintain basic functions of governance,” Shaheen said.

“If we are too slow to act, we risk plunging Syrians back into conflict, which is in no one’s interest except for Russia and Iran. … Now is the time for the Senate to act by repealing the Caesar Act sanctions.”

Al-Shibani met Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch as well.

“We discussed steps that are essential for Syria to ensure their full access to the international economy. Syria has an opportunity to build a stable democracy, something the region desperately needs right now, and I am hopeful they are on the right track,” Risch posted on X.

Damascus is pushing for the full removal of U.S. sanctions, which persist despite recent relaxations.

Many stem from the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act targeting the Assad regime for war crimes.President Donald Trump signed an executive order on June 30 to end the U.S. sanctions program on Syria, though measures related to human rights abuses, chemical weapons and drug trafficking continue.

The decision followed Trump's May 2025 pledge at a Saudi investment forum to lift the "brutal and crippling" sanctions.

He met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa the next day in Saudi Arabia—the first U.S.-Syrian presidential meeting in 25 years.Al-Sharaa, who headed anti-regime forces that toppled Assad, became transitional president in late January.