Türkiye hails Syria’s progress, urges more global support for transition

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye’s U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız on April 25 praised Syria’s “noteworthy progress” since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, urging the international community to bolster support for the country’s political transition and reconstruction efforts.

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria, Yıldız highlighted key achievements by the new administration.

“In just four months, the administration has achieved what many deemed unthinkable: convening the National Dialogue Conference, announcing a Constitutional Declaration, and forming a technocratic Transitional Government,” he said.

“These milestones pave a promising path toward a Syrian-owned, Syrian-led political transition that reflects the aspirations of the Syrian people,” Yıldız added.

He stressed the need for global engagement to sustain this progress, calling for immediate action.

“We urge the international community to actively support reconstruction efforts and, critically, to lift sanctions without delay,” he said.

Yıldız also condemned ongoing Israeli military actions in Syria, describing them as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

“These acts pose a serious threat to regional peace and security,” he stated, urging the Security Council to take “immediate and resolute action” to prevent further escalation.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s stance against terrorism, Yıldız emphasized that groups like ISIL and PKK/YPG, including the so-called SDF, must have no role in Syria’s future.

“The future of Syria must not be held hostage by terrorist entities,” he said.

Yıldız concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the Syrian people.

“Türkiye remains firmly dedicated to supporting Syria in overcoming the challenges of this new chapter,” he said.