Türkiye hails Syria’s progress, urges more global support for transition

Türkiye hails Syria’s progress, urges more global support for transition

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Türkiye hails Syria’s progress, urges more global support for transition

 

Türkiye’s U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız on April 25 praised Syria’s “noteworthy progress” since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, urging the international community to bolster support for the country’s political transition and reconstruction efforts.

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria, Yıldız highlighted key achievements by the new administration.

“In just four months, the administration has achieved what many deemed unthinkable: convening the National Dialogue Conference, announcing a Constitutional Declaration, and forming a technocratic Transitional Government,” he said.

“These milestones pave a promising path toward a Syrian-owned, Syrian-led political transition that reflects the aspirations of the Syrian people,” Yıldız added.

He stressed the need for global engagement to sustain this progress, calling for immediate action.

“We urge the international community to actively support reconstruction efforts and, critically, to lift sanctions without delay,” he said.

Yıldız also condemned ongoing Israeli military actions in Syria, describing them as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

“These acts pose a serious threat to regional peace and security,” he stated, urging the Security Council to take “immediate and resolute action” to prevent further escalation.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s stance against terrorism, Yıldız emphasized that groups like ISIL and PKK/YPG, including the so-called SDF, must have no role in Syria’s future.

“The future of Syria must not be held hostage by terrorist entities,” he said.

Yıldız concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the Syrian people.

“Türkiye remains firmly dedicated to supporting Syria in overcoming the challenges of this new chapter,” he said.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
Erdoğan, Luxon strengthen Türkiye-New Zealand ties in Istanbul talks

Erdoğan, Luxon strengthen Türkiye-New Zealand ties in Istanbul talks
Germany says ‘no decision yet’ on sale of Eurofighters to Türkiye

Germany says ‘no decision yet’ on sale of Eurofighters to Türkiye
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Benin that killed 54 soldiers

Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Benin that killed 54 soldiers
Türkiye calls for int’l support in normalization with Armenia

Türkiye calls for int’l support in normalization with Armenia
VP Yılmaz, Malaysian deputy premier discuss geopolitical, global issues

VP Yılmaz, Malaysian deputy premier discuss geopolitical, global issues
Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism

Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿