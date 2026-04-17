Türkiye grants visa-free travel for Australian tourists

ANKARA

Türkiye has granted visa exemption for Australian citizens for tourist visits of up to 90 days, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on April 17.

Under the decision, Australian nationals will be allowed to stay in Türkiye for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism purposes, as well as for transit travel. The measure came into effect on April 17.

The move is part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to boost tourism by expanding visa-free access to a growing number of countries.

Türkiye welcomed 64 million visitors in 2025, generating 54.9 billion euros in tourism revenue, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who said the country is targeting 57 billion euros in revenue in 2026.

Türkiye continues to host around 200,000 Australian tourists annually. Most recently, between April 13 and May 13, approximately 3,500 Austrian tourists are expected to be hosted in weekly groups in the district of Marmaris as part of an organized program.