Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law

ANKARA
Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Authorities from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are currently drafting the country’s first climate law, with the next step including recommendations for the legislative proposal to the Turkish parliament.

Once approved, the first-ever climate law will offer the battle against climate change a stable legal foundation.

In a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Türkiye’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2053 in line with the Paris Agreement, the ministries will undertake specific duties, according to the proposal.

Local authorities will craft action plans on climate change, outlining the requirements and hazards.

Officials will also take significant steps in an effort to lessen the impact of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity and maintain sustainable ecosystem management.

In line with the circular economic approach, the law will lead to a rise in the utilization of clean technology and renewable energy.

Businesses will need to apply for greenhouse gas emission permits, in addition to the establishment of regulations pertaining to carbon credits and the emission trading system.

In order to level the carbon costs of imported and domestic carbon intensive goods in certain industries, the Trade Ministry will also set up a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

In the context of addressing climate change, authorities will identify ecofriendly, sustainable investments, with the climate financing, climate change incentives and green taxonomy research acquiring a legal basis.

The law will also regulate the scope of the authority and revenue of the Climate Change Directorate, established in 2021.

The inspections will be carried out to verify adherence to the legislation, accompanied by the implementation of numerous penalties aimed at combating climate change.

As part of Türkiye’s remarkable actions to preserve ecosystems, a staggering 245,000 tons of marine litter has been removed from the seas over the past five years within the first phase of the Zero Waste Blue initiative under the broader Zero Waste Project.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

MGK updates top security document

MGK updates top security document
DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye
Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Minimal safety costs could have saved lives in Bolu hotel fire

Minimal safety costs could have saved lives in Bolu hotel fire
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿