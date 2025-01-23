Türkiye drafts its first climate law

ANKARA

Authorities from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are currently drafting the country’s first climate law, with the next step including recommendations for the legislative proposal to the Turkish parliament.

Once approved, the first-ever climate law will offer the battle against climate change a stable legal foundation.

In a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Türkiye’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2053 in line with the Paris Agreement, the ministries will undertake specific duties, according to the proposal.

Local authorities will craft action plans on climate change, outlining the requirements and hazards.

Officials will also take significant steps in an effort to lessen the impact of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity and maintain sustainable ecosystem management.

In line with the circular economic approach, the law will lead to a rise in the utilization of clean technology and renewable energy.

Businesses will need to apply for greenhouse gas emission permits, in addition to the establishment of regulations pertaining to carbon credits and the emission trading system.

In order to level the carbon costs of imported and domestic carbon intensive goods in certain industries, the Trade Ministry will also set up a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

In the context of addressing climate change, authorities will identify ecofriendly, sustainable investments, with the climate financing, climate change incentives and green taxonomy research acquiring a legal basis.

The law will also regulate the scope of the authority and revenue of the Climate Change Directorate, established in 2021.

The inspections will be carried out to verify adherence to the legislation, accompanied by the implementation of numerous penalties aimed at combating climate change.

As part of Türkiye’s remarkable actions to preserve ecosystems, a staggering 245,000 tons of marine litter has been removed from the seas over the past five years within the first phase of the Zero Waste Blue initiative under the broader Zero Waste Project.