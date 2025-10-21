Türkiye develops ‘robot dog’ to join inventory by early 2026

ISTANBUL
A new generation of domestically produced four-legged robots, commonly referred to as “robot dogs,” is set to enter service in Türkiye by early 2026, marking the country’s latest step into the field of advanced autonomous systems.

 

Named PROTEO, the prototype has been developed by Istanbul-based start-up Hyperever, which specializes in articulated robot design, embedded software and automation systems.

 

The new creation, the four-legged AI-powered military robot PROTEO, is designed for missions such as reconnaissance, logistics support and explosive ordnance disposal.

 

Compact yet durable, PROTEO can autonomously navigate rough terrain, carry loads up to 35 kilograms and reach speeds of 12 kilometers per hour.

 

It can operate for 4 to 6 hours under AI guidance, with autonomous, semi-autonomous and manual control options.

 

The company showcased the robot during the final phase of NATO’s Innovation Continuum, held in Istanbul under the leadership of NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT).

 

“Our robot was designed mainly for urban, cave and tunnel operations. What we presented here is the first prototype. By early next year, we aim to field a standard version ready for real missions,” Hyperever’s founder and CEO Çayan Baykal explained.

 

The robot’s name, PROTEO, carries a symbolic meaning for Türkiye. It honors Proteo, a Mexican rescue dog who died while searching for survivors in 2023’s twin earthquakes, which devastated several cities across southern Türkiye and resulted in more than 53,000 lives lost.

