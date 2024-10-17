Türkiye denies conditions in Eurofighter jet sale

ANKARA
Turkish defense officials have refuted claims that the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye by a European consortium is subject to any conditions.

Technical studies on the procurement are still underway, sources told local media on Oct. 17.

The jets are produced by a consortium of countries consisting of Germany, Spain, Italy and the U.K. All support the sale except Germany, according to media reports.

The consortium is engaged in ongoing technical discussions aimed at accelerating the purchase process, the sources said.

However, there has been no mention of any conditions or guarantee requests, despite media reports suggesting otherwise, they added.

"We are focused on incorporating modern fighter jets with advanced technology into the Turkish Air Force's inventory, while also diversifying our fleet," the sources told reporters.

Meanwhile, Türkiye remains primarily focused on its domestically developed Hürjet training aircraft and the fifth-generation Kaan fighter jet, they added.

Since last year, Ankara has been seeking to purchase at least 40 Eurofighter jets, with the total package estimated at $5.6 billion.

Earlier this month, Der Spiegel said Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years.

Berlin's Federal Security Council, which meets in secret, has approved a weapons sale to Türkiye valued at $368 million, the German weekly reported.

The package includes 100 anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes for the Turkish navy, as well as substantial material packages for the modernization of Turkish submarines and frigates.

Germany is now also reconsidering Türkiye's request for the Eurofighter jets after initially expressing reluctance to proceed with the sale, the report claimed.

