Türkiye declares 2026 year of combating street gangs: Minister

ANKARA

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has announced that 2026 has been designated as the year of combating street gangs, with a particular focus on integrating preventive measures targeting youth involvement in criminal networks.

“We are declaring 2026 the year of combating street gangs. We will show zero tolerance toward groups that target our young people and threaten our neighborhoods,” Çiftçi told daily Hürriyet in an interview published on March 20.

Notably, gangs such as the Daltons are among the most notorious and have long been at the forefront of domestic security concerns.

Exploiting social media, these groups actively recruit young people under the age of 18, luring them with promises of high earnings to engage in violent assaults, theft and extortion.

Rising crime rates among minors in Türkiye have fueled public debate over whether those under 18 should face stricter accountability, especially for severe crimes such as homicide.

Çiftçi emphasized that the government’s approach will combine operational enforcement with preventive strategies.

“We will not only conduct operations, but also implement a proactive security model. Law enforcement will maintain a visible presence on the streets and high-risk areas will be monitored with real-time analysis to prevent crimes before they occur,” he said.

In addition, local authorities will strengthen social support mechanisms to guide young people away from gangs and toward education, sports and employment opportunities.

“This effort will be implemented in close coordination with the education and family ministries and all relevant parties,” Çiftçi added.