Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday sharply denounced Israel's expansion of attacks in Gaza with a ground operation, labeling it a "new phase in the Netanyahu government's genocide plans."

The ministry issued a statement criticizing the Israeli army's move to initiate a ground offensive in Gaza City, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge amid ongoing assaults.

"Israel's launch of a ground operation in Gaza City represents a new stage in the Netanyahu government's genocide plans," the statement read.

It warned that the offensive would escalate the killings, force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to displace again and deepen their suffering.

"At a time when the international community is working toward a ceasefire agreement that would also facilitate a hostage-prisoner exchange and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access, this ground operation once again demonstrates that Israel does not want a ceasefire," the ministry added.

The statement urged the global community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

"In this regard, we will continue our cooperation with countries respectful of international law," it concluded.