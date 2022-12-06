Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems

Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems

Gonca Şenay - ANKARA
Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems

The Schengen visa-related problems for Turkish citizens, which has recently turned into an ordeal, have been largely resolved with Spain, Italy, France and England thanks to the efforts made through the ambassadors, while the question with Germany still continue.

Türkiye has been critical towards the EU member states that Turkish citizens, such as students and businesspeople, face serious problems with the duration of their Schengen visa applications during their trips to European countries. The missions have been considerably prolonging the visa appointment dates and making the process more difficult by demanding excessive amounts of documentation.

Following intense contacts with the ambassadors, the problems with Spain, Italy, France and England were resolved to a large extent, as the time to get an appointment for an English visa was reduced to a few days and the time for the applications to be finalized to three weeks.

However, problems with Germany still continue, though it is the country where Turks apply for visas the most for various reasons.

The last example that caused controversy was that the orchestra team of the artist Özcan Deniz, who was preparing to take the stage in Berlin, did not receive any response to the application they made six weeks ago. The concert has now been postponed to 2023.

Turkish officials also state that the process of obtaining a visa appointment from the U.S. can be shorter from time to time, but they still find it long.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu earlier said the Western nations, mostly the European Union countries and the United States, deliberately complicate and prolong the visa procedures for Turkish nationals.

The minister said the envoys of these states would be summoned and urged. “We will summon the ambassadors of the Western countries and make necessary requests. If they don’t correct this, then we will take counter measures,” he said in August without detailing what actions can be taken.

Turks’ visa-related problems were on Oct. 11’s agenda of the General Assembly of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Seeking visa facilitation to EU member states, Ankara aims to ensure that visa decisions are taken to the judiciary, and the Schengen Information System is standardized for all countries.

diplomacy,

WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

    Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

  2. Family moves to Aegean city for son’s education

    Family moves to Aegean city for son’s education

  3. Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

    Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  4. Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

    Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

  5. Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems

    Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems
Recommended
Türkiye expresses “deep concern” on escalation in West Bank

Türkiye expresses “deep concern” on escalation in West Bank
Turkish president, UK premier discuss steps to enhance ties

Turkish president, UK premier discuss steps to enhance ties
Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria
Turks in Germany can obtain dual citizenship

Turks in Germany can obtain dual citizenship
Turkish FM calls on NATO allies to end support for YPG

Turkish FM calls on NATO allies to end support for YPG
Turkish, Israeli defense ministers discuss ties on phone

Turkish, Israeli defense ministers discuss ties on phone
WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
ECONOMY Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Ex-Wirecard CEO Markus Braun goes on trial in Munich this week for his role in the collapse of the once celebrated payments firm, brought down by the biggest accounting fraud scandal in German corporate history.  

SPORTS Team of ‘disadvantaged girls’ preparing for Sultans League

Team of ‘disadvantaged girls’ preparing for Sultans League

The volleyball club founded three years ago by a female entrepreneur for “disadvantaged girls” aims to enter the Sultans League, the highest professional women’s volleyball league in Türkiye.