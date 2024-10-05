Night Museum initiative wraps up summer season with success

ANTALYA

The Night Museum initiative, which aims to showcase the country’s rich cultural history and unique historical sites to tourists in a completely new setting after dark, has concluded its inaugural summer season with remarkable success in tourism hotspot Antalya.

Within the scope of this groundbreaking initiative, the ancient cities of Side, Olimpos and Patara have hosted visitors up until 10.30 p.m. during the previous summer months in the southern province.

Veysel Akın, a senior official from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, noted that scores of visitors opted to visit the ancient sites in the evening hours during this period due to scorching hot temperatures prevailing in the region during the day.

“We obtained excellent results when we examined the visitation statistics of the ancient city of Side. The statistics demonstrate a clear growth in visitor numbers, maybe even surpassing those who arrive during the day,” he explained.

Preparations for other ancient cities in the province to become night museums are currently in the planning stage, according to Akın.

Under this framework, the ancient cities of Aspendos and Perge will be included in the night museum's program in the near future.

Echoing Akın’s remarks, Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, the head of the Side Ancient City excavations, emphasized that the initiative garnered highly affirmative outcomes.

Alanyalı stated that visitors obtained the chance to spend the entire day exploring Side's historical and natural attractions thanks to this initiative.

“There is so much to see in this ancient city,” she said. “You may tour the east gate, the bishop's palace and the imperial hall.”

She further proceeded with underscoring the rich heritage of the region, noting that there is also a theater, a museum, the Temple of Athena and Apollo and various places of worship. “Thus, visitors to Side have the chance to witness a variety of things all day long.”

The ancient city has started welcoming tourists until 7 p.m., beginning from October onwards with the conclusion of the summer season.