Global inaction threatens decades of chaos, says parliament speaker

ANKARA
Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş called on Tuesday for the international community to increase efforts to foster peace in global conflict zones, cautioning that neglect could lead to decades of global instability.

"We must be more active and bolder than the warmongers to achieve peace. Otherwise, I fear that in the coming decades, the world will enter a major turbulence," Kurtulmuş stated during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the parliament in Ankara.

Kurtulmuş emphasized that those who thrive on war and violence can only be restrained by the international system through decisive action. He further noted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict holds the potential to escalate, posing a significant threat to regional stability, particularly in Europe.

He urged for the prompt reestablishment of a “table for peace,” asserting that peace negotiations excluding Russia would likely be ineffective.

"Türkiye’s stance is very clear. We advocate peace in the Russia-Ukraine crisis," he added.

Israel’s regional aggression

Kurtulmuş also strongly criticized Israel's policies in the region, labeling them as “unacceptable.”

He accused Israel of displaying open aggression not only against Palestinian territories but also broadly across the region.

He emphasized Israel's disregard for the sovereignty of multiple countries, citing acts of aggression such as violating Palestinian, Iranian, Lebanese, and, most recently, Syrian sovereignty through various forms of attacks. He warned that such an aggressive posture could potentially escalate the regional conflict.

Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday targeted multiple locations in Damascus, Syria, resulting in at least three deaths and nine injuries, as reported by the Syrian state news agency. Israel has not commented on the strikes.

The international community has expressed concerns that Israeli actions in Lebanon might escalate the Gaza conflict into a broader regional war. Israel is currently facing genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

Kurtulmuş also emphasized the deep-rooted and historic relations between Türkiye and Finland, expressing optimism about strengthening ties, especially within NATO, which Finland joined last year.

