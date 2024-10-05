Istanbul court OKs indictment in deadly church attack

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has accepted an indictment against 43 defendants involved in a deadly attack on the Santa Maria Church in the city’s Sarıyer district.

The defendants, including the attackers, face charges that could result in prison sentences ranging from seven years and six months to 349 years and six months.

Two masked men carried out the attack on Jan. 28 during Sunday service at the church in the Sarıyer district, killing 52-year-old Tuncer Cihan. The attack was claimed by ISIL-K shortly afterwards.

The court’s decision follows an investigation by the chief public prosecutor’s office into the defendants, 31 of whom are currently under arrest. A previous indictment related to the case had been rejected by the court due to procedural deficiencies.

Eleven individuals, including the church’s priest, Anton Bulai, were listed as "complainants" in the indictment.

Among the defendants, David Tanduev and Amirjon Kholiqov, the perpetrators, along with Edelkhan Inazhaev and Zharaidat Esmurzieva, are facing charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order through force and violence, membership in an armed terrorist organization and intentional killing.

Prosecutors are seeking two aggravated life sentences and up to 349 years and six months for each of them.

Twenty other defendants could face similar sentences of two aggravated life terms and up to 345 years for their involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, Viskhan Soltamatov, who is accused of participating in a meeting to plan the assault, faces a possible sentence of two life senteces and 349 years and six months on charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and intentional killing.

The defendants are expected to appear before a judge in the coming months.