Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league

The Saudi Arabian Referees' Committee has declared that Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been banned from officiating matches in the Saudi Pro League following recent controversial decisions during a game in the country.

"We won't work with a referee again if he commits a major error during a game. Halil Umut Meler will not be invited to any of our games. Errors occurred that impacted the outcome of the Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shabab match,” Manuel Navarro, the head of the Saudi Arabian Referees' Committee, told the Saudi press.

During the match between Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shabab, Meler sent off both Kalidou Koulibaly of Al Hilal and Nader Abdullah Al Sharari of Al Shabab with red cards. He also disallowed a goal scored by Al Shabab.

Following their 2-1 loss to Al Hilal, Al Shabab had informed the committee against the Turkish referee due to such alleged errors.

Meler had previously made headlines in the nation after he was attacked by a club president following a match between the Turkish clubs Ankaragücü and Rizespor. Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca punched referee Meler in the face at the end of a Süper Lig home match.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

The incident, drawing condemnation from the football world, as well as state officials and politicians, led to a temporary suspension of all Turkish football leagues at the time.

Koca was sentenced to over three years in prison on Nov. 11 this year.

