Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians

HATAY
Türkiye has reopened a border crossing in the Hatay province on Türkiye’s southern frontier with Syria to facilitate the return of refugees after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

"In order to ease the traffic at the border, we're opening the Yayladağı Border Gate," Erdoğan said in a post-cabinet meeting address on Dec. 9, referring to a crossing on the westerly edge of the frontier that has been closed since 2013.

With its extensive frontier adjoining Syria, Türkiye has been home to nearly 3 million refugees who fled the civil war that erupted in 2011.

After rebel forces overthrew Assad on Dec. 8, thousands of Syrians in Türkiye flocked to cross the frontier to finally return home.

“Voluntary, secure, dignified and orderly returns will increase as Syria inches towards stability. I am confident that the 13-year homesickness of our Syrian brothers and sisters will gradually come to an end,” Erdoğan said.

Ankara is poised to oversee the returns of refugees in a manner “befitting its history, culture and 13 years of exceptional hospitality,” the president noted.

With the reopening of the gate, numerous Syrian nationals began arriving at the Yayladağı Border Crossing on the morning of Dec. 10, embarking on their journey back to their homeland.

The Interior Ministry stationed additional units, ensuring swift and seamless crossings, local media reported.

For some time now, Türkiye has championed a policy it terms “voluntary, safe and dignified” returns of migrants. With Assad’s fall, policies aimed at fostering such voluntary repatriations are expected to gain traction.

Ministry to announce plan on Syrians

Speaking to reporters on Dec. 10, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that crossings at border gates with Syria have doubled since the fall of the Assad regime.

In response to the surge in traffic, the ministry bolstered staffing and enhanced control capacities at customs points. Yerlikaya is also set to convene a meeting with representatives of Syrian civil society organizations in the country.

Following this engagement, he plans to hold a press conference to outline ongoing efforts and strategies concerning the return of Syrian nationals.

Thirteen years into the civil war, many Syrians reportedly harbor a desire to return to their homeland, Yerlikaya said.

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
