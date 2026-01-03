Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

ISTANBUL
As another New Year’s shopping rush comes to an end, data from the retail and e-commerce sectors point out that Turkish consumers increasingly turned to online platforms for their holiday purchases, with average gift spending reaching around 2,800 Turkish Liras ($65) per basket.

According to experts interviewed by the daily Hürriyet, demand rose sharply across several categories during the New Year’s period, with fashion accessories, cosmetics, personal care and home decoration recording a 45 percent increase compared to the yearly average.

Retail representatives noted that consumers closely followed discount periods, including November campaigns, effectively turning New Year’s shopping into a “long season” rather than a last-minute rush.

Seyhun Özkara, a member of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) E-Commerce Council, said New Year’s shopping in 2025 was shaped by a broader and more digitally engaged consumer base.

“Official data show that the share of individuals shopping online rose from 51.7 percent in 2024 to around 55 percent in 2025,” Özkara said, attributing the rise to easier access to affordable products, wider choice and stronger participation from younger generations.

Özkara added that gift items and personalized products stood out most during the New Year’s period, with increased demand for gift baskets, decorative objects and specially designed items.

Mustafa Namoğlu, CEO of an e-commerce infrastructure provider, said New Year’s shopping was increasingly driven by emotion rather than necessity. He also added that consumers are spreading spending over time instead of making single high-value purchases.

Traditional retail also saw strong momentum. A sector representative, Sinan Öncel, said almost all categories recorded increased activity, noting that year-end shopping typically boosts retail sales by 40-50 percent, with some categories seeing gains of up to 100 percent.

 

 

 

