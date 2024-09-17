Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

ANKARA
Türkiye closely monitoring aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

Türkiye announced on Monday its vigilant attention to the developments following a tragic fire over the weekend in Germany that resulted in the deaths of two Turkish citizens.

"Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored," the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on X.

The ministry further noted that an investigation into the deadly blaze has been initiated by local authorities.

The fire occurred on Sunday in Eberswalde, a town in Brandenburg, northeastern Germany, claiming the lives of a Turkish mother and her 5-year-old son.

Reports indicate that a kebab shop was located on the ground floor of the building where the fire took place; however, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

In previous years, Turkish immigrant families in Germany have been victims of arson attacks many times.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting

Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting
Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan

Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan
Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls

Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls
Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties

Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties
Erdoğan shares boycott video in support of Palestinian people

Erdoğan shares 'boycott' video in support of Palestinian people
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿