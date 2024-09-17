Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

ANKARA

Türkiye announced on Monday its vigilant attention to the developments following a tragic fire over the weekend in Germany that resulted in the deaths of two Turkish citizens.

"Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored," the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on X.

The ministry further noted that an investigation into the deadly blaze has been initiated by local authorities.

The fire occurred on Sunday in Eberswalde, a town in Brandenburg, northeastern Germany, claiming the lives of a Turkish mother and her 5-year-old son.

Reports indicate that a kebab shop was located on the ground floor of the building where the fire took place; however, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

In previous years, Turkish immigrant families in Germany have been victims of arson attacks many times.