Türkiye, Canada to intensify talks for cooperation on nuclear energy

Türkiye, Canada to intensify talks for cooperation on nuclear energy

ANKARA
Türkiye, Canada to intensify talks for cooperation on nuclear energy

Türkiye and Canada will discuss ways to intensify cooperation in the field of energy, including nuclear and renewables, diplomatic sources have said ahead of the latter’s top diplomat’s visit to Ankara on March 17.

 

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, as part of recently increased exchanges between the two NATO allies.

 

In this frame, Fidan will emphasize the importance of deepening the ties between the two countries by increasing the frequency of high-level contacts, the sources said. Economy and trade are important chapters on the bilateral agenda; however, the annual $2.7 billion in trade volume is far from portraying the real potential, Fidan will tell Anand.

 


The defense sector also plays a key role in this regard. A clear example is the Hürkuş, a Turkish military trainer aircraft powered by a Canadian engine. Fidan is expected to highlight this point, emphasizing that intensified cooperation in this field would further strengthen both the military and economic ties between the two nations.

 

 

On the bilateral front, Turkish and Canadian top diplomats will discuss the need and potential for increasing cooperation in energy, including nuclear and renewables, which could add a new, long-term dimension to relations.

 

Fidan and Anand will also exchange views on the ongoing war in the Middle East, with Fidan underscoring the importance of joint diplomatic action to end the conflict swiftly and launch negotiations.

 

They will also discuss the recent developments in Gaza, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and Syria, the sources stressed.

 

Meanwhile, Fidan spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over the phone as part of his diplomatic engagements for putting an end to the war between the United States-Israel and Iran.

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