Fidan meets US envoy ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack on June 12 to discuss preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

There was no statement following the meeting, which took place weeks before Ankara hosts a NATO leaders summit on July 7 and 8.

“Productive meeting with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. As strong allies with many shared goals, the U.S.-Türkiye partnership is delivering results,” Barrack said through his social media account.

The summit will bring 32 allied leaders together, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Turkish officials have informed that Trump has confirmed his attendance at the NATO summit, during which important issues will be discussed, including Washington’s complaints over the unfair burden sharing.

Along with his position as the ambassador to Türkiye, Barrack also serves as the U.S. special envoy to Iraq and Syria.