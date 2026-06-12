Syria reopens consulate in Türkiye’s Gaziantep after 15-year hiatus

Syria reopens consulate in Türkiye’s Gaziantep after 15-year hiatus

GAZİANTEP
Syria reopens consulate in Türkiye’s Gaziantep after 15-year hiatus

 

Syria has reopened its consulate in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep after being closed for 15 years, signaling further progress in the Damascus government’s gradual normalization efforts.

The reopening ceremony took place in Gaziantep’s Şehitkamil district on June 11, with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Özel and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in attendance. 

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber and Mayor Fatma Şahin also attended the ceremony.

Özel said Gaziantep has become “one of the strongest centers where Turkish–Syrian brotherhood is felt most deeply,” highlighting its historical and strategic role in bilateral relations.

He noted that the consulate, which operated between 2005 and 2011 before closing due to Syria’s civil war, would now serve the large Syrian community in the region and help deepen institutional ties.

The Syrian top diplomat, for his part, described the reopening as part of Syria’s efforts to restore state institutions and strengthen cooperation with Türkiye, calling it “a bridge reinforcing the long-standing relations between the two peoples.”

After the speeches, Shaibani hoisted the Syrian flag at the premises.

The move comes amid a broader diplomatic thaw following the fall of former Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, including efforts to rebuild official channels between the two countries.

Türkiye has already reopened its embassy in Damascus and its consulate in Aleppo, while appointing Nuh Yılmaz as ambassador to Syria. However, Damascus has not yet named an ambassador to Ankara.

The border province this week also hosted an economic forum between the two states. 

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told the forum that preparations for the reopening of the İslahiye border crossing in Gaziantep have been completed. Six of the 12 crossings between Türkiye and Syria are currently open.

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