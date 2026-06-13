Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators

Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators

ANKARA
Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed ongoing talks between the United States and Iran in separate phone calls with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and U.S. negotiators, Turkish diplomatic sources said on June 12.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran, the sources said.

Fidan expressed Türkiye’s hope that the talks would be concluded as soon as possible and reiterated Ankara’s support for efforts aimed at reaching an agreement.

He also said Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic process, according to the sources.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Al-Thani and Fidan discussed bilateral ties as well as mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.

The ministry said both sides voiced support for efforts to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says
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