Türkiye brings home evacuees from Lebanon

Türkiye brings home evacuees from Lebanon

MERSIN
Türkiye brings home evacuees from Lebanon

The first amphibious warfare ship of the Turkish Naval Forces, carrying civilians evacuated from Lebanon, arrived at Türkiye's southern port of Mersin on Thursday.

The TCG Bayraktar departed from Beirut, where the evacuation took place, and docked at the port of Mersin, bringing 588 evacuees who will disembark after procedures are completed.

The second ship, TCG Sancaktar, is also on its way to Mersin, expected to arrive shortly with an additional 378 civilians onboard.

Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, and other officials welcomed those disembarking from the first ship. At the welcome ceremony, Duran expressed immense satisfaction in safely bringing back the civilians after their arduous journey.

"These two ships also delivered nearly 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut. We continue to process evacuation requests received through our consulate's call center," Duran stated.

"If necessary, we are prepared to organize additional evacuations based on future applications," he added.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, about 1,900 Turkish citizens expressed their desire to leave Lebanon. A total of 966 people, including 878 Turkish citizens and 24 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), were evacuated by the Turkish ships.

Officials debunked claims that foreign citizens were prioritized over Turkish citizens for boarding.

The TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sancaktar delivered 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut, an initiative led by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). After offloading the aid, the ships returned to Türkiye, escorted by two frigates and two patrol ships.

Meanwhile, Israel has been launching extensive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it identifies as Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, resulting in at least 1,323 deaths, over 3,700 injuries, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

This aerial campaign marks an escalation in the ongoing year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, following Tel Aviv’s intense offensive on the Gaza Strip. The conflict began after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 of the previous year, leading to over 42,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

    1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

  2. Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

    Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

  3. The master of Michelin’s Green Star

    The master of Michelin’s Green Star

  4. London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

    London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

  5. Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

    Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Recommended
Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Season 3 of spy series ‘The Night Agent’ to be filmed in Istanbul

Season 3 of spy series ‘The Night Agent’ to be filmed in Istanbul
Maidens Tower adorned with pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness

Maiden's Tower adorned with pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness
Northern lights once again radiate country’s skies

Northern lights once again radiate country’s skies
Parliament speaker holds talks with world leaders

Parliament speaker holds talks with world leaders

Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command
Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey

Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey
WORLD Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿