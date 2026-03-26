Türkiye bans harmful imagery in food packaging to protect children

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has introduced new rules restricting the use of certain shapes, designs and packaging in food products, aiming to better safeguard children’s physical, mental and social development.

Under updated guidelines, products that could negatively influence children through their appearance, presentation or marketing will no longer be allowed on the market.

Authorities will assess foods holistically, taking into account product design, advertising content and target audience.

The regulation specifically prohibits packaging or product shapes that resemble objects such as weapons or body parts — including skulls, brains, eyes, lips and feet — as well as items like toilets.

However, neutral or culturally common symbols, such as the “evil eye” charm or smiling emojis, are not included in the ban.

The updated guidelines also introduce new transparency requirements for food served in restaurants, cafeterias and other mass catering establishments.

Businesses must now clearly display ingredient lists and energy values for the food they offer, using easily visible and readable formats such as menus, boards, brochures, digital screens or QR codes.

According to the new regulation, allergens, alcohol content and any pork-derived ingredients must also be clearly highlighted.