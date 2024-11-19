Türkiye backs Iraq's Development Road project: Trade minister

BAGHDAD

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on Monday expressed Türkiye's strong backing for Iraq's Great Development Road Project, a ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing regional connectivity.

During high-level talks in Baghdad, Bolat engaged with Iraqi officials to discuss bilateral trade relations and the expansive infrastructure project. The minister took to social media platform X to share insights from the meeting.

"The Great Development Road is not just a highway or a rail transit project," Bolat emphasized. "It's a visionary endeavor for Iraq's development and modernization."

The project, slated for completion by 2030, envisions a comprehensive network linking Iraq and Türkiye through integrated railways, roads, ports, and urban centers. Bolat underscored Türkiye's readiness to contribute significantly to this transformative initiative.

"We're prepared to lend our expertise through Turkish consultants, contractors, and the full support of our government," the minister stated. He highlighted the project's potential to spawn "big vision cities, logistics centers, storage facilities, and industrial hubs" across Iraq.

Bolat's enthusiasm reflects Türkiye's strategic interest in strengthening regional ties and fostering economic growth. The Great Development Road Project stands as a testament to the evolving dynamics of Middle Eastern cooperation and infrastructure development.

As plans for this ambitious project move forward, the partnership between Türkiye and Iraq could mark a new chapter in regional integration and economic prosperity.